Brighton chasing Reiss Nelson but face EPL competition

Premier League sides show strong interest in Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson is attracting interest from Premier League sides such as Brighton, Crystal Palace and newly promoted Brentford, according to CBS Sports.

The winger has two years left on his current deal at Arsenal. With barely having made an appearance for the Arsenal first team in last year’s Premier League campaign, several sides are looking to acquire him on a cut-price deal.

The interest in the 21-year-old however is not just limited to England. Several sides in Germany, where he had a successful loan campaign with Hoffenheim in 18/19, as well as Greek champions Olympiacos have reportedly contacted the Gunners.

As reported in April, Greek champions Olympiacos are keen on Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson. https://t.co/eOBdcnve3e https://t.co/VxoAsK6yJS — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 31, 2021

The England U21 international was one of the highest regarded players to come out from the Hale End Academy in the recent past. However, a few niggling injuries and the arrival of Willian last season hindered his development.

Nelson rejected loan proposals last summer as well as in the January transfer window, which might indicate his resistance to make a temporary move elsewhere. Thus, many expect him to make a permanent switch away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

It is still not clear if Mikel Arteta sees the Hale End product as part of his long-term thinking. When the Spaniard was appointed as the Arsenal head-coach in December 2019, Nelson saw a lot of footballing action.

But that diminished in the last campaign as he ended the season with just nine appearances.

Although the North London outfit offered him a contract extension, it still remains to be seen whether he will put pen on it.

If Nelson still sees his future at Arsenal, signing a contract extension and then getting a full season under his belt somewhere on loan is not beyond the realms of expectations. That might be the cleverest way to deal with the problem.

First, the Gunners won’t be forced to move him out when his market value is the least. Second, if he performs well then, he might be integrated into the first team or can even be sold for a decent price.

Thus, it’s a win-win situation for Arsenal, but which obviously is not in the hands of the club. It’s all down to Nelson and it will be interesting to see what his decision will end up being.

Yash Bisht