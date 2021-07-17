Brighton chasing Reiss Nelson but face EPL competition

Premier League sides show strong interest in Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson
Reiss Nelson is attracting interest from Premier League sides such as Brighton, Crystal Palace and newly promoted Brentford, according to CBS Sports.
The winger has two years left on his current deal at Arsenal. With barely having made an appearance for the Arsenal first team in last year’s Premier League campaign, several sides are looking to acquire him on a cut-price deal.
The interest in the 21-year-old however is not just limited to England. Several sides in Germany, where he had a successful loan campaign with Hoffenheim in 18/19, as well as Greek champions Olympiacos have reportedly contacted the Gunners.
The England U21 international was one of the highest regarded players to come out from the Hale End Academy in the recent past. However, a few niggling injuries and the arrival of Willian last season hindered his development.
Nelson rejected loan proposals last summer as well as in the January transfer window, which might indicate his resistance to make a temporary move elsewhere. Thus, many expect him to make a permanent switch away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.
It is still not clear if Mikel Arteta sees the Hale End product as part of his long-term thinking. When the Spaniard was appointed as the Arsenal head-coach in December 2019, Nelson saw a lot of footballing action.
But that diminished in the last campaign as he ended the season with just nine appearances.
Although the North London outfit offered him a contract extension, it still remains to be seen whether he will put pen on it.
If Nelson still sees his future at Arsenal, signing a contract extension and then getting a full season under his belt somewhere on loan is not beyond the realms of expectations. That might be the cleverest way to deal with the problem.
First, the Gunners won’t be forced to move him out when his market value is the least. Second, if he performs well then, he might be integrated into the first team or can even be sold for a decent price.
Thus, it’s a win-win situation for Arsenal, but which obviously is not in the hands of the club. It’s all down to Nelson and it will be interesting to see what his decision will end up being.
If MA thought a loan would be a good move for him 6 months ago I do not know of any reasons why he’d change his mind now unless it is to make up the numbers??
Arteta was hoping that Willian would be the star winger last season before advocating a loan move for Nelson. The question now is “Has Arteta wised up after last season?”.
The successful loan spell in Germany is made up of 5 starts + 18 substitute appearances + 600 odd minutes + 7 goals + 1 assist.
PL starts (subs) in the past two seasons.
19/20 – 7 (10)
20/21 – NIL (2)
Based on stats alone, Nelson doesn’t have a future with us. If he’s not getting any minutes in the PL, nobody can predict his readiness / maturity to suit the league. I wish him to get minutes in the PL here with us. But, with a plethora of wingers already in our books like Saka, Pepe, Martinelli and WILLIAN, his chances of getting minutes on the pitch are much worse with only domestic competitions to play for this season.
He won’t be in a rush to commit himself to the club without getting assurance on his game time this season. A season long loan deal without any obligation to buy at the end of the loan term will put the club in a difficult position next summer.
We have seen players, Gnabry and Malen, stepping up their game after moving away from us and that must be taken into consideration if Nelson is to be sold this summer by inserting a buy-back clause or a first refusal in future sales. Any clause that may be inserted will only drive the transfer fee down which means we won’t get the kind of money needed to reinvest in the squad this summer. Selling him to a club within England will fetch a decent fee because of his home-grown tag.
If we are serious about a proper rebuild with long-term future of the club in mind, I’ll suggest we retain Nelson and make him the fourth choice winger ahead of Willian, at least until December. If he turns out to be good, we can take steps to convince him to agree to fresher terms. Else, he can be sold in the January transfer window or the next.
I wish that the lad is given a fair chance, which has so far eluded him here, before coming to a conclusion on his future
Willian has been expensive not only in wages, but also the negative impact on Reis Nelson’s playing time. Also he needs to be more clinical in front of goal to increase his productivity.
Nelson should have been loaned out last Season…Another poor decision presumably sanctioned by Arteta given that he has always going to struggle for game time with so many other players ahead of him in the pecking order.
Although he was probably more highly rated than either Saka or Smith-Rowe as a “Junior” he obviously hasn’t developed in the same way and doesn’t have the correct mind set in comparison to either of these players.
He needs to be moved on ASAP.Arsenal can either risk loaning him in the hope that positive playing time will add to his value or sell him straight away ( possibly with a sell on clause).It’s important to note that his current contract is running out and surely if there is a demand for his services amongst a number of PL Clubs he should be sold.
Hopefully Brighton might even,wish to offset part of White’s fee against one for Nelson
Nelson has a future at Arsenal, what Arsenal required to do is to extend his contract then loan him out to premier league clubs believe me he is a very good player but if he refuses contract extension then sell ,Arteta and Edu made a very big mistake by signing Willians, imagine 38 matches with one goal ,Willians is the player Arsenal should be thinking of selling not Nelson.I rest my case
I love the boy , M A just keep the boy he’s better than willian and he can develop to be more helpful than Pepe
Nelson has a way to go to match Pepe’s stat’s of goals and assists.
Arsenal is about to make another Gnarby kind of mistake. The likes of Maddisson, Saka are in the level they are today because of the opportunities they had.
Watch the Europa league games Reis Nelson featured last season and you see a guy with immense skills and confidence.
Arteta should give Nelson more game times down the middle rather than spend 60m pounds on Maddisson
Wenger let Gnarby go on a free. I’m sure there were some on this platform then who did not rate Gnarby highly back then. The guy went to wesrbrom on loan. But today, he is immense for Bayern.
I advise we give Nelson a chance in the middle. In the number 10 role.
Agree skills1000! I hope he get a chance this season because I believe he has potential.
Part exchange for Bissouma who we need, but not for White ,who is not a priority as far as I am concerned.
While i like him i think we should offer him as part of a deal to bring Basomma to us.
You want us to offer Reis Nelson as part of a deal to bring in Bissouma?
Bissouma is a DM and Box to Box midfielder.
Nelson is an attacking midfielder. An Home grown talent. We need more attack minded players who can move with the ball than box to box players.
Thomas Partey is a Box to Box player. I would rather we give cedric more game time at right back, Chambers/AMN in DM role.
If Arteta had given more game times to Nelson consistently, we would have seen how good he is.
Honestly, Arteta is a good coach but a poor manager.
He needs to look inward and utilise the players at his disposal
I am perfectly aware of the difference in terms of positions as far as Bissouma and Nelson is concerned ,but that is irrelevant to the deal suggested.If Xhaka leaves, which seems likely we need a central midfielder of quality, to partner Partey. Nelson is expendable as he is unlikely to figure ahead of Saka, Pepe, Martinelli and, dare I say it Willian who we ought not to have signed.ESR has also been used by Arteta on the wings I like Nelson as a conventional right winger, but as Arteta is reluctant to play him, it is time for the lad to move on and prove himself elsewhere.
He had offers in January to go off on loan but chose to stay and fight for his place. It was the club’s intention for him to go out and gain experience. Hopefully he can find a club playing at a high level that will give him the opportunities his talent deserves.