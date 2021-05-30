Brighton chief gives Arsenal hope in Bissouma pursuit

Brighton owner, Tony Bloom, has given Arsenal hope in their pursuit of Yves Bissouma as he admits that they will have to sell their best players.

The Gunners are eyeing a move for the Malian midfielder who has been in fine form for them.

He has been arguably their best player in this campaign as Graham Potter’s team shine with their fine brand of football yet again.

The midfielder has been attracting the attention of top teams around Europe and Arsenal is hoping to see off competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for his signature.

Having secured their status in the top flight, Brighton will look to build on this campaign and hopefully finish inside the top ten next season.

To achieve that, they would need to keep their best players, but Bloom admits that they can only keep the likes of Bissouma for so long.

He told the Athletic: “It’s not a flip side at all.

“The more big clubs there are interested in our players, the more we’re doing right, so I’m delighted with that.

“We know some of our best players are not going to be with us forever.

“If the right offer comes along — and it has to be the right offer — and they want to go, then they will leave. I foresee the vast majority to be here at the beginning of next season.”