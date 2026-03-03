Brighton coach wants rule change because of Arsenal

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has highlighted the role of set pieces in the Premier League following their use by Arsenal and Chelsea in recent matches.

Arsenal have relied heavily on set pieces this season, often turning to them to create opportunities when struggling to break down opponents. They are not alone in this approach; other clubs, such as Brentford, have also exploited set pieces effectively, with Michael Kayode’s long throws causing significant disruption in games. The Gunners are expected to continue using strategies that work within the rules, maintaining their competitive edge as they pursue the title.

Hurzeler Calls for Rule Clarity

Ahead of Brighton’s upcoming fixture against Arsenal, Hurzeler has advocated for clearer regulations regarding time wasting and fouls during set pieces. He has suggested that referees should establish limits on how long players can take for corners, throw-ins and free-kicks, ensuring decisions are easier to understand and consistent across matches.

According to Independent Sport, Hurzeler said: “For me the main topic is (to) make a clear rule how much time you can waste for a corner, for a throw-in, for a free-kick. When Arsenal has a corner and they are leading, sometimes they spend over one minute just to take a corner.”

Preparing for Arsenal

Hurzeler’s comments underline Brighton’s focus on managing the finer details of the game, particularly against top teams such as Arsenal. The manager wants to clamp down on time wasting while ensuring clarity in foul decisions during set pieces, which can often influence crucial moments in matches. As the Gunners prepare to face the Seagulls, both teams will need to adapt their approaches to set pieces, balancing tactical advantage with adherence to the rules.

Brighton’s proactive stance highlights the importance of small margins in the Premier League, where effective management of set pieces can determine outcomes. Hurzeler’s proposals aim to create a fairer and more transparent system, ensuring that both teams are held to the same standard when executing and defending corners, throw-ins and free-kicks.