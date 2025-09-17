Brighton confirm ex-Arsenal man as new sporting director

Former Arsenal director Jason Ayto has landed a job at fellow Premier League club Brighton. The former scout left the Gunners towards the back end of last season, after spending more than 10 years at the club. The Englishman served as a scout and then subsequently the club’s chief scout during his time at the Emirates. Most notably however, Ayto was promoted to the sporting director role following the departure of Edu last year. Serving as the assistant sporting director prior, he was handed the role temporarily and was even strongly considered to take on the role permanently. Arsenal eventually decided to snap up Andrea Berta early this year, which has proven to be a fantastic decision, while Ayto chose to leave.

Ayto takes over at Brighton

Four months after leaving the Gunners, Jason Ayto has joined Brighton, with the Seagulls confirming his arrival on Monday. His appointment comes following the departure of David Weir as technical director last week. Assistant technical director Mike Cave was promoted to the role of technical director, while Ayto has been appointed sporting director. Speaking after being confirmed, he said:

“I’m honoured to be appointed sporting director at Brighton & Hove Albion and I’m very grateful to Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and the board for this opportunity.

“This is a special club, admired across the footballing world for its culture, ambition and smart thinking, all of which has underpinned some remarkable progress in recent years.

“To be joining at a time when there is such a strong desire to build on those excellent foundations, innovate further, and bring success is incredibly exciting.”

Arsenal connections remain

The 40-year-old reportedly impressed the Arsenal hierarchy during his short stint as interim sporting director. Among his many contributions, he notably played a big part in the Martin Zubimendi deal before he left. Negotiations for the Spaniard began when Edu was still in charge, but a deal was secured during his tenure as sporting director, with Arsenal agreeing a deal in principle in January.

After spending 11 years at Arsenal, I am sure Gooners will be wishing him all the best in his next endeavour.

Benjamin Kenneth

