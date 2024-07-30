Brighton could steal a march on Arsenal to sign Turkish star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Ferdi Kadioglu for several months, and his performance at Euro 2024 should make them even more eager to sign him.

The versatile Turkish star plays for Fenerbahce, but he is expected to move to a top league soon.

He is an efficient player who consistently delivers fine performances, and Arsenal has scouted him for several months.

The Gunners have been tipped to approach him soon, but they have not made a move, and he is now close to joining another Premier League club.

A report in The Sun claims Brighton now leads the race for his signature after the Seagulls tabled a bid worth £25 million.

Brighton has had him on their shopping list and wants to quickly seal a deal for his signature, but the report claims that the fee might not be enough to persuade Fenerbahce to sell him.

Jose Mourinho wants him to stay, and if he does leave, the Turkish club wants to sell him for £30 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, we will have a fine defence and Kadioglu plays primarily as a full-back, so we probably will not step up our interest in his signature this summer.

