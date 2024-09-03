Brighton draw was a blow, but Arsenal must now focus on 3 tough away games in a row

Were dropped points at the weekend something we should worry about?

Arsenal fans alike all over the world would have been felt hard done by, due the manner in which we dropped points against Brighton at home, in a match where we kept our opponents at bay for most of the game until that controversial dismissal of Declan Rice. Few can argue against that being to blame for the dropped points, with them scoring just minutes after the sending off.

Looking at the games we have ahead, Arsenal fans rightly see the two points dropped as massive, given the difficulty of our next two opponents in the league. A trip away to Tottenham awaits us after the international break closely followed by away trips to Atlanta (UCL) and Manchester city in just the span of eight days, yes you heard me, Eight! Days! And all three away from home!

A win against Brighton on Saturday would have given us an even better platform and confidence booster heading into those set of fixtures in a fortnight, a win would also have helped us stay level with Manchester City early in yet another race for the title, given how good both Man city and Liverpool have started this campaign it would have been nice to still be level on points, because in a league as relentless and unforgiving as this one, every single point counts.

Nevertheless, looking at it with perspective, looking at the unfortunate circumstances that befell us on Saturday then we should only view that draw as one point gained instead of the other way around, given how we could have easily lost that game on another day.

Furthermore given how early the season still is, we can’t get too emotional about dropped points when we will have a lot more opportunities to get back in form and remain consistent. Our experience from the last few seasons of title chasing should tell us that a stronger finish is better than a strong start (not saying that a strong start is not recommended though).

With the next tough run of away fixtures mentioned above, how many points do you all see us winning from the three?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

