Brighton hasn’t fixed a price for Arsenal’s summer target

Arsenal is one club that is in the running for Alexis Mac Allister as they continue to bolster their group.

The Gunners watched the midfielder in the World Cup as he shone for Argentina.

The South American was widely expected to leave Brighton in the last transfer window, but that never happened and a summer move is now likely.

Brighton is notorious for demanding huge fees for any of their star men and Arsenal knows this very well.

As clubs consider a move for Mac Allister, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Seagulls have yet to name a price for the midfielder.

He writes in his column on Caughtoffside:

“At the moment, City are in the Bellingham race, nothing to report on Alexis Mac Allister.

“I’m told he has chances to leave in the summer as he’d love a top club move, but Brighton guarantee they’ve not fixed a price tag yet and I guess it’s going to be another big fight to sign Brighton star in the summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Mac Allister is one of our important targets, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money for his signature in the summer.

Brighton is always happy to keep their best players, so only a huge bid will make them allow Mac Allister to leave and because several top sides have an interest in him, they will be convinced someone will pay.

