Brighton hours away from signing long-term Arsenal target

Brighton is now hours away from beating Arsenal to the signature of Odsonne Edouard.

The Frenchman has been a long-term target for Arsenal, who was serious about signing him last summer.

They remained interested but with so many attackers to work with at the club and their inability to offload one of the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah means that they will continue to miss out.

He had also been targeted by Leicester City, where he would have been reunited with Brendan Rodgers.

However, Todofichajes reports that Brighton has won the race for his signature ahead of next season.

The Seagulls play one of the most exciting styles of football in the Premier League, but goals have been scarce and the report says he will become the next man to try and help them get more goals.

The report adds that the former PSG youngster will join Graham Potter’s side for around 24m euros.

This development suggests that Arsenal has probably turned their attention towards other targets with the likes of Tammy Abraham also on their radar.

Adding another striker to the squad without selling some of their current options won’t be a good thing for Mikel Arteta’s side.