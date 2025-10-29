Brighton is missing several key players ahead of Arsenal game

Arsenal are set to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup tonight, in what promises to be a challenging fixture for Mikel Arteta’s side. Despite their strong form, the Gunners will need to be at their best to overcome a Brighton team known for its resilience and tactical discipline.

Brighton has earned a reputation as one of the most difficult opponents for top clubs in recent years. Their relentless pressing and organised play often cause problems for even the strongest sides, and they approach every competition with determination, regardless of the opponent. Although this is a Carabao Cup tie, Arsenal will be eager to secure a win and extend their current run of good results. Maintaining momentum is vital for team confidence and morale, particularly with a long and demanding season ahead.

Brighton’s Challenge and Arsenal’s Focus

While Arsenal remain one of the standout teams in the Premier League this term, Brighton have the potential to test them in ways few sides have managed. Arteta will be keen to ensure that his players approach the game with full concentration and respect for the opposition. Any lapse in intensity could prove costly, especially against a team that thrives on exploiting mistakes.

The manager will carefully select a line-up capable of managing the physical and tactical demands of the match. The Gunners’ depth in the squad will likely be tested, as Arteta balances the need to rotate players with the desire to maintain a winning mentality.

Key Absences for Brighton

According to Metro Sport, Brighton will be without three key players for this encounter. Their manager has confirmed that James Milner, Kaoru Mitoma, and Brajan Gruda will all miss the match due to fitness issues. These absences represent a significant setback for the Seagulls, as each of the trio contributes vital experience, creativity, and energy to the team.

Although this news will come as a relief for Arsenal, it should not lead to complacency. Brighton possesses considerable depth and quality throughout their squad, and it will still pose a real threat. Arsenal must therefore maintain focus, play with their usual intensity, and ensure they perform at their highest level if they are to advance in the competition.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…