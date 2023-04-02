Brighton joins Arsenal in race for highly rated midfielder

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu and has continued to maintain that interest.

The Turkey international has been developing his career at the Dutch side and has matured into one of the finest midfielders in Europe.

Arsenal wants to add him to their squad and could make an official approach for him at the end of this season.

However, serious competition for his signature could make them struggle to seal the deal.

A report on The Sun claims Mikel Arteta’s men now face competition from Brighton for his signature as the Seagulls have added him to their shopping list.

They are one of the best clubs for players to move to in England, especially if they want to keep developing before joining a top side.

This means Mikel Arteta’s men have their work cut out to land the midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton is one of the most attractive clubs in the country and could seriously challenge us for the signature of Kokcu when the term finishes.

However, if we win the league and assure him that he will play often, it could help us seal the deal.

But we have many midfielders now and might have to offload some to add a new man in that role.