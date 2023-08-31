Brighton makes an offer to Arsenal for fringe midfielder

Brighton is the latest club to show a late interest in Emile Smith Rowe, as it seems obvious the midfielder is a wanted man.

He is struggling to play for the Gunners and has not been getting enough minutes since last season.

Arsenal has bolstered their midfield with some top players in this window, making it even harder for Smith Rowe to get game time.

The midfielder is a wanted man, with several clubs looking to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

Arsenal is happy to keep him, but the suitors continue to pile up and Football-Talk reveals Brighton is the latest side to make an offer for him.

The report claims Roberto de Zerbi’s team has already sent a late offer to the Emirates to secure his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe needs game time and we probably should sell him now for a fee instead of keeping him on our bench.

The Englishman is a fine player, but he has missed so many months because of inconsistent fitness and has to show his class this season, but he will not achieve this if he remains at the Emirates.

