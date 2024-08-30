Brighton manager insists they are coming to win at Arsenal

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler insists his team is heading to the Emirates with the intention of causing Arsenal problems and winning the match this weekend.

The Gunners remain one of the top teams in England, but Brighton is a fearless side that thrives on the opportunity to make an impact against stronger opponents.

Against Arsenal, Brighton will aim to replicate their successes against other top teams.

Hürzeler acknowledges the challenge ahead but is preparing his team as thoroughly as possible. He emphasises that they are coming to London to compete vigorously and create difficulties for their hosts.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media: “I’m looking forward to competing with Arsenal and their coaching staff. It will be a great challenge for us and we have a lot of respect but we go there to win and show our style of play even when we play away.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton is one of the clubs that causes all kinds of problems to the top teams, and we have to be very careful about them; otherwise, we could regret it after 90 minutes.

However, we are the better and bigger team, so if our players are at their best, we will get a result from this game.

