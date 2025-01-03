Brighton manager reveals their plans to down Arsenal

Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal will be eager to secure a win when they face Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, as a victory is crucial to staying close to Liverpool at the top of the table. The Reds have been in fantastic form this season, establishing themselves as one of the teams to beat in all competitions. Arsenal, having finished as the second-best team in the Premier League over the last two seasons, will be determined to claim the top spot by the end of this campaign.

While several clubs stand in their way, the most immediate challenge comes from Brighton, and the Gunners know that it will be a tough match. Arsenal recently beat Brentford in their last Premier League outing, but Brighton is expected to provide a similar, if not tougher, challenge. Arsenal’s focus is firmly on securing all three points, but Brighton, too, will be fighting for a win, and their manager is well aware of the challenges his side will face against the Gunners.

As the Seagulls prepare for this tough encounter, manager Fabian Hürzeler outlined the intensity required to stand a chance against Arsenal, as quoted by the club’s website:
“We have to push our limits in every phase of the game. To play with courage and continue to play intensely. I think that’s what we showed in the last two games. Of course, the results were not good. But in the end, we showed really good performances. We showed that we are able to beat every team in this league and we already proved it. So I think it’s very important that we play with our identity—our identity means to play intense. If you don’t play intense, we have no chance against Arsenal.”

Despite the tough opponent in front of them, Arsenal has the talent and determination to claim the victory if they play at their best. The Gunners will need to maintain their focus, intensity, and consistency to overcome Brighton and keep their title ambitions alive as they aim to challenge Liverpool for the top spot.

