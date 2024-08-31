Brighton manager says they are disappointed to have not beaten Arsenal

As if earning a draw weren’t impressive enough, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has claimed that his team is disappointed they did not defeat Arsenal when both clubs met in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gunners faced a Brighton side that has made a fantastic start to the season, and the Seagulls proved they are more than just a hyped opponent.

Mikel Arteta’s side were the favourites heading into the fixture, but everyone knew that Brighton was an opponent to take seriously.

The Seagulls capitalised on Declan Rice’s red card to secure a draw, and they could have won the game, having dominated the closing stages.

However, Arsenal held on, and Hurzeler believes his team could have done more. He later admitted that they would still accept a share of the spoils as a fair reward.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“In the end it feels a little bit like disappointment, of course, we wanted to win the game but I think we should be satisfied with the point because it’s a fair draw.

“We dominated the game from the moment of the red card. We also created chances but we could have conceded a second goal to Arsenal near the end.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brighton gave a good account of themselves in that game, but going a man down made us inadequate to get a result.

We should bounce back in our next game against Tottenham, even though it will be a tough fixture for us.

