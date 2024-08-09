Brighton prepares to steal a march on Arsenal for Turkish star

Arsenal has been monitoring the Turkish defender for several months and has been linked with a move for him since the start of the year. Kadioglu further enhanced his reputation with his performances at Euro 2024, but Arsenal has yet to secure his signing.

Recent reports indicate that Arsenal has made an offer of €20 million to Fenerbahçe for Kadioglu, but this amount seems insufficient. Fenerbahçe is reportedly seeking closer to €35 million, which has opened the door for other clubs, including Brighton, to pursue the player.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed on X that Brighton is making progress in negotiations to sign Kadioglu, with his current club aiming for around €35 million from his departure.

While Kadioglu may naturally prefer to join a bigger club like Arsenal, he could be swayed by Brighton’s persistence and decide not to wait for Arsenal’s next move.