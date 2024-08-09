Brighton prepares to steal a march on Arsenal for Turkish star

Brighton could potentially beat Arsenal to sign Ferdi Kadioglu as the Gunners delay making a strong push for him.
Arsenal has been monitoring the Turkish defender for several months and has been linked with a move for him since the start of the year. Kadioglu further enhanced his reputation with his performances at Euro 2024, but Arsenal has yet to secure his signing.
Recent reports indicate that Arsenal has made an offer of €20 million to Fenerbahçe for Kadioglu, but this amount seems insufficient. Fenerbahçe is reportedly seeking closer to €35 million, which has opened the door for other clubs, including Brighton, to pursue the player.
Journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed on X that Brighton is making progress in negotiations to sign Kadioglu, with his current club aiming for around €35 million from his departure.
While Kadioglu may naturally prefer to join a bigger club like Arsenal, he could be swayed by Brighton’s persistence and decide not to wait for Arsenal’s next move.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kadioglu is one of the players we have consistently been linked with a move for in 2024, but we seem to have more than enough cover in the positions that he can play, and that is probably why we are not pushing to sign him.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News