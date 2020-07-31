Brighton reported to be keen on signing improved Arsenal star

Brighton wants to sign Arsenal midfielder, Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer as they continue their summer spree.

The Seagulls have signed Adam Lallana from Liverpool and Joel Veltman from Ajax in recent weeks and they will look to add Maitland-Niles, according to Mirror Sports.

The midfielder has found it hard to secure a regular spot in Mikel Arteta’s team and he might be considering his future at the end of this season, according to the report.

He struggled to get into the team under Arteta initially, but he has now become an important member of the Spaniard’s first team.

He doesn’t play every time, but when Arteta needs to get some defensive work done, he has been deployed in one of the variety of defensive positions at the Emirates.

If he wants to play regularly and advance his development, then the offer from Brighton might tempt him.

Arteta will be making changes to his Arsenal team when their season is finally over, but he won’t have so much money to spend in the window because of the impact of the coronavirus.

The Gunners might have to cash in on some of their valuable but fringe players like the Englishman.