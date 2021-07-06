Brighton respond to suggestions that Arsenal is close to completing White transfer

Brighton has rubbished rumours that Arsenal has reached an agreement with them over the transfer of Ben White.

White has been the Gunners’ top transfer target in this window and they have reportedly been in talks with the Seagulls over signing him.

He is currently with the England national team at Euro 2020 and the transfer will probably be completed when he has returned from the competition.

Both clubs had struggled to agree on a fee but it has been suggested that Arsenal has finally found a breakthrough in talks with the South Coast club.

However, a prominent source close to Graham Potter’s side, told The Argus as cited by Metro Sport that the reports of an agreement being reached are rubbish.

The report even went on to insist that Brighton is still confident of keeping hold of him for another season.

White remains an integral part of their plans as they bid to become a mainstay in the Premier League.

Arsenal has other centre-back targets and they would be smart to move on from White if Brighton continues to drag their feet over reaching an agreement with them.

White also has interest from Chelsea and the Blues will present major competition if they become serious because they can offer him Champions League football.