Brighton respond to suggestions that Arsenal is close to completing White transfer

Brighton has rubbished rumours that Arsenal has reached an agreement with them over the transfer of Ben White.
White has been the Gunners’ top transfer target in this window and they have reportedly been in talks with the Seagulls over signing him.
He is currently with the England national team at Euro 2020 and the transfer will probably be completed when he has returned from the competition.
Both clubs had struggled to agree on a fee but it has been suggested that Arsenal has finally found a breakthrough in talks with the South Coast club.
However, a prominent source close to Graham Potter’s side, told The Argus as cited by Metro Sport that the reports of an agreement being reached are rubbish.
The report even went on to insist that Brighton is still confident of keeping hold of him for another season.
White remains an integral part of their plans as they bid to become a mainstay in the Premier League.
Arsenal has other centre-back targets and they would be smart to move on from White if Brighton continues to drag their feet over reaching an agreement with them.
White also has interest from Chelsea and the Blues will present major competition if they become serious because they can offer him Champions League football.
Sounds like it’s all going Pete Tong to me.
How on earth anyone believe arsenal can sign an England player is beyond my understanding, so they haven’t sign any top player, that’s why selling a player like guendoze is a massive mess up by arteta, he could have tried to manage him, in 4 yrs time arsenal would not be able to bid for him talkless of buying him anymore, good example is garnaby, arsenal is not an attractive club for any top ambitious football player, they have flatter people with their past Glory but not anymore
Not a big deal, his passing stats and completion percentage are low compared to other PL CB’s. Read an article comparing him and Saliba, and it was a bit sobering. Clearly not twice as good as Saliba, relating price between the two.
Great example of an “English tax” for homegrown players, more reason to develop our youth; homegrown quota and avoid getting mugged in English market.
If White is worth £50 million, then ESR is surely around the same if accounting for productivity and stats.