Brighton set to beat Arsenal to midfielder that excelled at World Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with Ajax regarding a potential transfer move for midfielder Mohammed Kudus reports the Sussex Express citing transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian international had an impressive season with Ajax, scoring 18 goals in 42 appearances, attracting interest from several clubs including Arsenal.

Kudus also had an excellent World Cup which is where he first came to the attention of those outside Dutch football.

The 22-year-old was signed by Ajax in July 2020 from Danish club FC Nordsjælland for a fee of €9 million and the Dutch side is expected to make a significant profit on his sale.

Ajax has set an asking price of €45 million for Kudus, but considering the player’s injury history it is thought unlikely that he will go for that much, a more reasonable fee is probably in the €20-€30 million region.

As the transfer negotiations progress, it appears that Brighton has emerged as the frontrunner for Kudus, while Arsenal’s interest has cooled, however, that could easily change if the Gunners miss out on their own midfield targets.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudus was sensational at the World Cup and definitely looked set for a bigger stage at club level and it is no surprise that clubs are interested in him.

Arsenal has clearly set their sights elsewhere, however, with Moises Caicedo set for Chelsea and Declan Rice possibly going to Manchester the club may turn its attention back towards the Ghanian but they will need to move quickly before Brighton seals the deal.

