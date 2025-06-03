Brighton slap hefty price tag on Arsenal forward target

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Brighton forward Joao Pedro ahead of a possible summer move, but the Gunners now know it will take a significant bid to secure his services. The Brazilian has emerged as one of the most talked-about attacking options in the Premier League and is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs, including Chelsea.

Arsenal are believed to be particularly serious about the 23-year-old, viewing him as a versatile addition who could inject pace and directness into their forward line. While Chelsea are also monitoring the situation, Arsenal’s greater need for attacking reinforcements could place them in a stronger position to act.

According to The Sun, Brighton have placed a £70 million valuation on Pedro, which could prove a stumbling block for any potential suitors. The Seagulls are said to be holding firm and will only entertain offers that meet that figure.

Pedro’s Profile: A Fit for Arteta’s System?

Pedro joined Brighton from Watford in 2023 for a fee in the region of £30 million, a figure that was a club record at the time. Since then, he has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances across all competitions, including ten goals in the most recent campaign. His performances have shown flashes of quality, but the suggested asking price still represents a significant markup.

While his versatility is appealing, he can play as a second striker, attacking midfielder or occasionally on the wing, Pedro is not a traditional number nine nor a natural wide player. With Arsenal linked to Benjamin Šeško and Victor Gyökeres, who operate as clear centre-forwards and carry a similar valuation, it may be more prudent to prioritise one of those profiles.

Arsenal’s Options and Tactical Considerations

The club could be assessing Pedro as a tactical complement to a more conventional striker, but that would likely require Mikel Arteta to adjust his current system. Given the consistency of his preferred setup, such a shift seems unlikely.

Whether Arsenal decide to make a concrete approach remains to be seen, but fans will certainly have opinions on whether Pedro is worth the investment.

What do you make of his valuation? Thoughts in the comments section please.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

