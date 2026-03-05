Arsenal News Gooner News

Brighton star acknowledges what Arsenal's motivation is

Brighton star Pascal Gross has reflected on Arsenal’s performance following the narrow contest between the two sides.

The Gunners secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of an early goal from Bukayo Saka, and the result could prove to be one of the most significant they collect between now and the end of the season. Brighton had entered the fixture on the back of consecutive wins, aiming to finish the campaign strongly and potentially secure a European place.

Arsenal Demonstrate Title Credentials

Despite Brighton’s recent momentum, Arsenal underlined why they are closing in on the Premier League title with a disciplined and professional display. Mikel Arteta’s side fully understands the value of taking the lead and, crucially, protecting it. That tactical maturity was evident throughout the encounter.

Brighton attempted to break down Arsenal’s defensive structure, pressing forward in search of an equaliser. However, the visitors remained organised and composed under pressure. Their ability to withstand sustained spells of attacking intent ultimately ensured they returned to north London with maximum points. The evening was further enhanced by Manchester City’s dropped points elsewhere, strengthening Arsenal’s position in the title race.

Gross Acknowledges Arsenal’s Strength

After the match, Gross offered an honest assessment of the challenge posed by the league leaders. Speaking via the BBC, he said, “Arsenal play for the title, they’re very solid, not easy to score against. We created some half chances. They didn’t create much. When you go 1,0 down, it’s always tough and we couldn’t score. They played the game until the end.”

His remarks highlight Arsenal’s defensive resilience and game management, qualities that are often decisive in the closing stages of a championship campaign. While Brighton demonstrated endeavour and competitiveness, they ultimately encountered a side capable of controlling fine margins, a hallmark of teams intent on lifting major honours.

