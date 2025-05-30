Brighton star becomes the subject of an interest between Arsenal and two rivals

Brighton continues to establish itself as a reliable source of emerging football talent, with the club’s recruitment and development model drawing consistent admiration from across the Premier League. Known for identifying relatively unknown players and nurturing them into top-flight performers, the Seagulls have built a reputation as a club where young stars are polished before moving on to bigger stages.

This business model has served them well in recent seasons, both competitively and financially. The club is never short of interest in its players, and this summer is expected to be no different. With elite sides across the division planning squad overhauls, Brighton’s most promising names are again coming into focus.

Arsenal Among Clubs Tracking Minteh

One player reportedly attracting significant attention is Yankuba Minteh. The 20-year-old winger has impressed in his debut season in English football and is now being linked with a move away from the South Coast. Arsenal are said to be among the sides closely monitoring his progress, with an eye on strengthening their options in wide areas.

Minteh’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal view him as a potential understudy to Bukayo Saka. Given Saka’s importance to the team and the lack of depth in his position, securing a capable alternative has become a priority. Minteh, with his pace, energy, and direct style, is seen as a good fit.

Intense Competition for the Young Winger

However, the Gunners are not alone in their admiration. According to Stretty News, both Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on Minteh, setting up what could be a competitive battle for his signature in the coming weeks. Brighton, as always, are expected to hold firm on their valuation and will not allow the youngster to leave unless a significant offer is presented.

At just 20 years old, Minteh represents a long-term investment for any top club. While he remains relatively inexperienced, his potential is clear. For Arsenal, adding such a player would not only offer depth but could also prove a wise move for the future.

