Brighton steal the march on the Gunners in the race for Greek forward

Brighton have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal and several of Europe’s top clubs in the pursuit of highly rated Greek forward Babis Kostoulas. The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Europe following a breakthrough campaign with Olympiacos.

After leading Olympiacos U19s to a UEFA Youth League triumph in 2024, Kostoulas stepped up to the first team for the 2024/25 season. He went on to score seven goals and provide one assist, playing a key role in Olympiacos securing a domestic double and progressing to the knockout stage of the Europa League. His rise has attracted serious interest from clubs including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, AC Milan, Chelsea and Arsenal – indeed, Arsenal have been eyeing the youngster for a number of months.

Arsenal dealt blow as Brighton push ahead

According to SunSport, Brighton are now in pole position to sign Kostoulas, with the Seagulls demonstrating concrete interest in the teenager. As cited by the report, Wednesday is expected to be a crucial day in negotiations, with Brighton hoping to finalise a deal. The report adds that the Seagulls are willing to invest significantly but are hesitant to meet Olympiacos’s full valuation.

Kostoulas is currently valued at around €40 million, with that figure potentially rising to between €50–55 million. If Olympiacos receive the full asking price, it would make Kostoulas the most expensive Greek player in history, surpassing Kostas Manolas’ £30 million transfer to Napoli from Roma in 2019.

Arsenal must weigh their priorities

Brighton’s reluctance to meet the full valuation could open the door for Arsenal, who may still hold an interest in the forward. However, the Gunners must consider whether focusing on emerging talents like Kostoulas is the right strategy during a summer where more immediate reinforcements may be required.

Should Arsenal prioritise instant impact over longterm potential this summer?

Would Kostoulas be worth the investment, Gooners? Or should Arsenal look elsewhere for firepower?

