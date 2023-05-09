Brighton suffering growing injury crisis ahead of visiting Arsenal at the Emirates

Arsenal’s next game is against the Seagulls, and we all know they have had a brilliant season so far, but they are now struggling with an ever-growing injury list.

Brighton suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Everton at the Amex on Monday, but the biggest blow of the day came when winger Solly March limped off with a hamstring injury in the second half.

March, who has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, was taken off after 68 minutes. The 28-year-old grimaced as he walked off the pitch, and it is feared that he could be out for the rest of the season.

March’s injury is a major blow for Brighton, who are already without a number of key players, Joel Veltman (hamstring), Jakub Moder (ACL), Adam Lallana (hamstring), Tariq Lamptey (knee), and Jeremy Sarmiento (metatarsal). The Seagulls are currently 11th in the Premier League table, and they will need all of their fit players if they are to finish the season strongly.

After the match, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said that he was “very worried” about March’s injury. He said: “We need to wait for the medical report, but it doesn’t look good. He is a very important player for us, and we will miss him if he is out for a long time.”

He was also quoted as saying on Yahoo: “We are enduring a very tough time with injuries but I don’t want to speak about this,”

“Solly didn’t play in the first XI because of a problem.”

March’s injury is a major setback for Brighton, and they clearly have a tough run-in, with Newcastle to come after the Gunners, but they have shown this season that they are capable of beating any team on their day, but with Arsenal regaining their brilliant winning form on the run in, Brighton should be very, very worried….

