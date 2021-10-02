Brighton v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score with the chance to move into seventh

Arsenal have the chance to move up into seventh place in the Premier League with a win today, but it will be no easy to task to claim all three points against Brighton.

The Seagulls have been in fine form so far this season, racking up 13 points from their opening six matches, and missed out on the chance to move top of the table when failing beat Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Their only defeat thus far has come at home to Everton, another team who has started the term in form, and will definitely need to be taken seriously.

The Gunners can close to within a point of the aforementioned duo should they win today, having won and lost three each of their opening six matches, but come into this match on the back of four consecutive wins in all competitions.

We really came into our own when putting Tottenham Hotspur to the sword just last weekend, and having had a full week to prepare for the upcoming fixture, I struggle to believe that we wont be able to step-up to the challenge that Brighton will pose.

What will be interesting is the approach of Mikel Arteta, with him most likely to replace the injured Granit Xhaka with one of Lokonga or Odegaard in the middle, with the latter seemingly confirming a more positive approach to today’s matchup.

Our defence has really improved in recent weeks, with both summer signings Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu joining Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney in a back-line worthy of fearing