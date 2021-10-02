Brighton v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up including two changes

Arsenal will make the short trip to the Amex Stadium today to take on Brighton, and will do so with a near-full squad of options available.
The Gunners have already suffered a number of missing players throughout the early part of the season, with players testing positive for Coronavirus on top of players falling foul of other illnesses and injuries also, but we come into today’s match missing just one player.
Granit Xhaka limped off against Tottenham Hotspur last week as we went on to claim a 3-1 victory come the final whistle, and Arsenal are now expecting to be without their former captain for around three months. The 29 year-old suffered a knee injury, and scans found that he had also suffered a ‘significant injury to his medial knee ligament’, but that surgery would not be required as part of his rehabilitation as confirmed on their official website.
In fact, both sides are only missing just the one player as confirmed in Arsenal.com‘s official preview for the clash, with the Potters without centre-back Adam Webster.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Odegaard Partey Smith Rowe
Pepe Aubameyang Saka
This team was winning matches in the absence of Granit Xhaka most recently, and should be easy for the players to revert back into this weekend, although it wouldn’t be a huge shock if the manager did opt to bring Lokonga into the team this evening.
There has been more talk about Bernd Leno this week, but I simply can’t see why we would look to bring him back into the side at present, and he should be trying his best to find form in training to convince the manager that he deserves his shot, although at present it feels like it is Aaron Ramsdale’s place to lose.
Do you expect any other players to come into the manager’s thinking today?
Patrick
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Looking forward to this one. Team is gelling nicely.
I would prefer to see Lokonga srart this game. He’s Arteta’s best signing
Me too Koma, but it depends on which formation MA wants for this one – the more attacking one brings Pepe in instead of Sambi, but also moves Saka back to the left.
I really don’t like it, particularly against Brighton who have a well organised midfield. I hope he tinkers as little as possible, ans simply brings in Sambi for Xhaka.
Agreed Lokonga /Partey to stop and build from mid.
Pepe has been given plenty of chances, but he doesn’t improve his performance. I think Arsenal should sell him whilst valuable, even though he’s not gonna be bought with the same amount that Arsenal have spent to acquire him
Hi Koma, Pepe scored goals towards the end of last season. If you are to compare Pepe’s contribution to Arsenal with Eden Hazard’s contribution to real Madrid, then the difference is clear. Pepe is not a flop. He still has a lot to offer this team. We ain’t selling him any time soon.
Cmon Skills – you compare Hazards recent performances with any player at any club and the difference is equally clear as Hazard has been very poor. Sorry thats no criteria. He is not the worst player in the EPL BUT Pepe does not fit the way we want to play, and he isn’t learning. Either we adapt the whole team to suit him or he goes. Which would you choose?
His decision making is poor. He passes back more than Xhaka ever did. He stops and stands there when he gets the ball, allowing defenders to get back. He likes to beat the same man two or three times when he doesn’t need to. He tries to be but is not a team player – tactically he is never where he should be. You get 80 minutes of the above from Pepe, all of which screws up our game plan, for ten minutes of good (usually individualist) play.
Sorry Skills, Pepe is an impact sub and that’s it.
We need players that can shield the ball properly and Pepe doesn’t fall in that category, so I would prefer this:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Odegaard Partey Lokonga
Saka Aubameyang Smith-Rowe
Nice
I predict Arteta will use two DMs, since it’s an away game:
………………………… Ramsdale
Tomiyasu . White . Gabriel . Tierney
………………Partey …………… Lokonga
Saka ……….. Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
……………………… Aubameyang
@GAI, Yes. A double pivot against Brighton is key. They hardly leave space and press as a team. They also attack in numbers. I would suggest we rest ESR and play Pepe instead.
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Lokonga
Pepe Odegaard Aubameyang
Lacazette/Martinelli
This match will be tough. I’m predicting 3:1 to Arsenal.
We don’t need pepe at the moment, Lokonga is better option, let’s keep the momentum going, 3 point in the bag, Gunner 4 life