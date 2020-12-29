Brighton v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with Gunners missing four

The AmEx will play host to Brighton and Arsenal this evening as the teams look to close out the calendar year with a win.
The Gunners will need to secure the three points without their player of the season so far in Gabriel Magalhaes, who has won each of our monthly Player of the Month awards so far this term. The Brazilian followed protocols to miss the clash with Chelsea after coming into close contact with a positive Coronavirus case, but is now ruled out after testing positive himself.
David Luiz and Willian also had to miss the previous tie after showing symptoms which could have been linked with Covid, but are now expected to return to full training on December 31 ahead of our next match.
Thomas Partey is the last named that is currently unavailable for today’s match, having limped out of the tie with Tottenham at the start of the month.
The latter trio are all reported by Arsenal.com to have returned to outside training as they are monitored ahead of their returns.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Mari Tierney
Ceballos Xhaka
Pepe Willock Martinelli
Aubameyang
It is tough knowing how well certain players have recovered from the clash with Chelsea, and as much as I would love to see Emile Smith Rowe carry on from his performance, I feel he might drop down to the bench this evening.
With a quick turnaround in matches, it makes sense for many players to be rotated, but your guess is as good as mine as to which players have shown they are most ready.
Who would you like to see keep their place after the win over Chelsea?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Ceballos and Pepé = a loss.
There is no need changing the team that beat Chelsea, but knowing How stubborn Arteta is, I predict this…
Leno
Bellerin-Holding-Mari-Tierney
Elneny-Xhaka
Pepe-ESR-Martinelli
Aubameyang
I think ESR and Martinelli will be dropped and Pepe and Aubameyang will be back
What do you mean there’s no need to change the squad? How many teams made use of their compete squad that participated last weekend?
Are we meant to run Martinelli and Saka down? Smith Rowe should play, but Martinelli has played 4 straight games now since he got back from injury.
Only thing is we’ll just hope Pepe and co performs and we win.
No need running the young kids down or attacking the coach for rotating
Our case is different can’t you see? At the moment we need rhythm and momentum to get us out of relegation mess. Same selection that beat Chelsea please but different substitutions
If our coach change or bench sake, ESR for pepe that means he is neophyte and stupid coach for goodness sake
WHY? WHY? CHANGE A WINNING TEAM IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO
we had an intensive game on Saturday, another one next Saturday. with ESR and Gabi coming back from injuries and Saka under a lot of pressure, Arteta has to rotate. because we have a mediocre squad it means some mediocre players will have to be played. so I hope fans won’t start with “why Arteta plays X and Y” shit. he plays mediocre players because he has to.
First sensible comment I’m seeing.
We can’t play Saka and Martinelli down
Bellerin holding mari tiernay … seems fine to me against this team
Need to improve midfield which was overwhelmed against Chelsea so AMN and Ceballos should be in with elneny (until partey returns and we bring in a proper AM)
I think we should be careful with martinelli just coz he’s coming back from injury so would go with laca aube and saka up front with idea of resting saka in second half if we have comfortable lead