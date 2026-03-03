Brighton v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Brighton hosts Arsenal in what promises to be a crucial encounter, with the Gunners warned that they could struggle if not at their best.

Arsenal secured a 2–1 victory over Chelsea in their last league match, maintaining a five-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. That win marked back-to-back victories for the Gunners, after they had failed to win in their previous two consecutive league matches.

A Tough Test at Brighton

Despite their recent success, it will be difficult for Arsenal to claim victories in all remaining fixtures this season. Brighton have consistently proven to be one of the trickiest sides to face in England, often providing stern challenges for the Gunners. In the last three Premier League meetings between the clubs, Arsenal have only won once, while Brighton secured two 1–1 draws during the previous season.

The Seagulls’ style of play and resilience make them capable of slowing Arsenal down, and the visitors will need to approach the game with focus and discipline.

Brighton in Form

Brighton enters the match on the back of consecutive wins against Brentford and Nottingham Forest, demonstrating a resurgence in form at a crucial stage of the season. Manchester City will hope that Arsenal do not secure a victory, and Brighton’s recent performances suggest that a tightly contested match is likely.

Arsenal will need to display tactical awareness and composure to overcome a spirited Brighton side, while Brighton will aim to capitalise on their momentum and challenge the league leaders. The result of this fixture could have wider implications for the race at the top of the table, making it one of the most significant matches in the closing weeks of the season.

Prediction

Brighton 1-2 Arsenal