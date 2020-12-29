Brighton v Arsenal Match Preview & Predicted Score

Arsenal will make the short trip to Brighton for today’s Premier League clash, as they look to continue with their upturn in fortunes.

The Gunners have been in torrid form in the last two months, but put that to bed with a resounding 3-1 demolition of Chelsea on Boxing Day, and will be keen to kick on now.

That win was their first win in eight Premier League matches, with five devastating losses in that time also.

Brighton come into the clash with only one win from their last 13 PL matches, or two from all 15 league meetings so far this season, and interestingly have failed to win any of the fixtures in their home stadium where today’s clash will take place. They have earned four draws from their last five at the AmEx however.

I’d hate to get ahead of ourselves given our inconsistencies in recent, but this is very much a match that we should be winning, even if we weren’t to bring our very best, and I can’t help but take some confidence from our win over Chelsea.

I predicted that we could get that result against our London rivals, so naturally I feel like this is very much a win that should be achieved, and I’m going with a 2-1 win this evening.

What are your predictions for today’s meeting with Brighton? Was the win on Boxing Day enough to build the confidence for this tie?

Patrick