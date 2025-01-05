Brighton v Arsenal match review – The Gunners slip up in title race

Arsenal slipped up yesterday in the title race, dropping two crucial points to Liverpool, who could increase their lead over The Gunners to eight points if they win today.

Mikel Arteta’s side was held to a bitter and much-unwanted 1-1 draw away to Brighton yesterday evening.

Ethan Nwaneri scored the opener in the 16th minute, signalling a good start for the North Londoners. The young English prospect charged down the right wing before cutting into the box and sliding in the first goal of the game, finding the bottom-left corner with a swagger of confidence.

Despite Nwaneri shining a light for Arsenal early on, The Gunners failed to create any clear-cut chances as a team, let alone find the target, which The Seagulls capitalised on.

After the hour mark, Fabian Hurzeler’s side equalised from the spot through a controversially awarded João Pedro penalty, spelling Arsenal’s doom for the rest of the game!

In a must-win battle, Arsenal lost, with the draw feeling more like a defeat for The Gunners and us Gooners at home, who are aware that the title race is increasingly going in Liverpool’s favour.

It was not the first time the two had drawn with each other this season. Back in August at The Emirates, both teams suffered the same outcome—a 1-1 draw!

However, Arteta felt his side was able to take the game back into their own hands after the equaliser, despite the final score not reflecting that, the Spaniard said as quoted by Arsenal Media.

“No, I think we ended the game better. I think in the last ten minutes or so, we had a feeling that we could generate something and were more on top, but there was a period that was uncomfortable with some players playing in different positions that didn’t feel natural, and not having the capacity to freshen it up. But again, that’s down to us, and we can do better.”

Although Arteta did let his emotions get the better of him during the press conference when speaking to the Arsenal media team again about how furious he was with the penalty given against his team: “I’ve never seen a decision like this in my career. I asked the boys if they had, and nobody has seen it before. When you look at the incident, the distance, the player, João Pedro touching the ball, and Saliba touching the ball, you can see contact there.”

The Gunners need to jump back on their Premier League title-chasing horse in their next game against Spurs at home to avoid falling further behind The Kop!

Liam

