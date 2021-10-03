Brighton v Arsenal Player Ratings – Not a good day at all

That’s enough about the Brighton v Arsenal game. I think everyone agrees that it was very unimpressive, so it just leaves us to get the Player Ratings out of the way. And I’m not sure how this is going to go…..

Aaron Ramsdale – 8

I don’t think anyone has ever won MOTM for just two saves, but it’s possible today!

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 5

Considering that Cucurella was lauded to be the star of the game, I think “positive” Tomi did okay in defence. Gave nothing in attack though.

Kieran Tierney – 5

Didn’t have much to do with Tomi getting all the attacks, and to be honest didn’t look keen to get involved either.

Gabriel – 7

Again an excellent performance from our two centre-bcks for another hard clean sheet.

Ben White – 8

Even better than Gabriel, and will be proud on his return to the Amex.

Thomas Partey – 6

Did well defensively, but he obviously took Xhaka’s job of firing long range shots out of the ground!

Albert Sambi Lokonga – 5

I’m not sure if he is usually this defensive, did okay considering but looked a little out of his depth at times

Martin Odegaard – 3

Oh Martin. Possibly the worst I’ve seen him play. Did you not get much rain in Madrid?

Bukayo Saka – 7

Getting back to his best, but those big defenders didn’t give him any quarter.

Emile Smith Rowe – 8

Our best striker, but I was disappointed with his really big chance at the end to give us three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 4

You could say he got no service, and he was unlucky with his header that hit the post, but other than that he wasn’t involved at all. Only 5 of his passes reached their mark in 70 minutes…

Substitutes:

Nicolas Pepe – 5

Got a few crosses in, but no impact.

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Ran into good spaces but never really made an impression

AMN N/A