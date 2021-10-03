Brighton v Arsenal Player Ratings – Not a good day at all

That’s enough about the Brighton v Arsenal game. I think everyone agrees that it was very unimpressive, so it just leaves us to get the Player Ratings out of the way. And I’m not sure how this is going to go…..
Aaron Ramsdale – 8
I don’t think anyone has ever won MOTM for just two saves, but it’s possible today!
Takehiro Tomiyasu – 5
Considering that Cucurella was lauded to be the star of the game, I think “positive” Tomi did okay in defence. Gave nothing in attack though.
Kieran Tierney – 5
Didn’t have much to do with Tomi getting all the attacks, and to be honest didn’t look keen to get involved either.
Gabriel – 7
Again an excellent performance from our two centre-bcks for another hard clean sheet.
Ben White – 8
Even better than Gabriel, and will be proud on his return to the Amex.
Thomas Partey – 6
Did well defensively, but he obviously took Xhaka’s job of firing long range shots out of the ground!
Albert Sambi Lokonga – 5
I’m not sure if he is usually this defensive, did okay considering but looked a little out of his depth at times
Martin Odegaard – 3
Oh Martin. Possibly the worst I’ve seen him play. Did you not get much rain in Madrid?
Bukayo Saka – 7
Getting back to his best, but those big defenders didn’t give him any quarter.
Emile Smith Rowe – 8
Our best striker, but I was disappointed with his really big chance at the end to give us three points.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 4
You could say he got no service, and he was unlucky with his header that hit the post, but other than that he wasn’t involved at all. Only 5 of his passes reached their mark in 70 minutes…
Substitutes:
Nicolas Pepe – 5
Got a few crosses in, but no impact.
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
Ran into good spaces but never really made an impression
AMN N/A
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Both full backs looked awful , would love Tavares to be given a run out at LB
Odegaard was just Odegaard,always will look good doing the simple stuff but when the going gets tough ,he disappears ,IMO 30 million down the drain .
Ramsdale dropped a clanger ,no one seems to have mentioned that .
I have no idea why Martinelli is not getting minutes on the pitch a complete mystery to me .
Overall another Arteta masterclass ,not sure how many times we are going to have to see performances like this before the club get rid of the magician ,I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, he’s totally out of his depth 45 minutes of good football all season ,clueless .
That was a foul on Ramsdale and I doubt VAR would have let it stand after a goal. He dropped the ball in very wet conditions but then got smashed by one of their big players no where near the ball right after.
Our defenders’ efforts were commendable, considering the intense pressure from Brighton’s attackers. Maupay, Trossard and other Brighton’s high pressers were boosted by their supporters and the loose ball from our attackers
Aubameyang got roughen up by Dunk/ Duffy/ Burn and didn’t have the energy to do high pressing after getting bullied for thirty minutes. Arteta and the team left Aubameyang alone, to fight Brighton’s towering CBs for Ramsdale’s long balls
Arteta should’ve instructed Ramsdale to distribute the long ball to Smith-Rowe instead, because he could’ve beaten Veltman in the air. By the time Arteta assigned Pepe to do that, it was too late
Partey may have been better defensively, but his passing was worse than Lokonga so can’t see him higher than a 5.