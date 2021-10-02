Brighton v Arsenal Review – Gunners hold on for tough draw…..

Arsenal shot out of the blocks and Bukayo Saka nearly put us in front in the first minute, but for the next half hour Brighton bossed Arsenal completely and if their strikers knew how to head a ball we would have been 3 behind by half-time.
The Seagulls had twice the attempts on goal in the first period, and Shane Duffy skied a ball in the box to save Arsenal’s blushes and Maupay and Dan Burn squandered chances.
Arsenal actually came closest to scoring when Aubameyang connected to a cross but he only managed to hit the post.
With ten minutes before the break Duffy saw another attempt go the wrong side of the post, and suddenly Arsenal came to life and went into attacking mode, with the best chance falling to Thomas Partey who also went the wrong side of the post.
All in all, it was lucky that Arsenal got to halftime without a goal against, but with the rain pouring down we were hoping to see more chances in the second half.
The second half was continuing the theme from the first, but Aubameyang looked through on goal but not only was it ruled offside, he got tackled anyway, so still no luck.
Brighton look like a very hard team to break down and defend like giants, and on the hour Arteta swapped the ineffective Odegaard for Pepe to try and introduce some creativity.
That didn’t help much so he then brought on Lacazette for Aubameyang, but Brighton just kept piling on the pressure but without finding a way through.
Smith-Rowe had a quick breakaway but shot straight at the keeper for our second attempt on target, but Brighton were unfazed and just kept trying to get into the Arsenal box. Maupay had a go, then Ramsdale had to make an excellent save as the Seagulls went for the win.
Arsenal finally got another breakaway and it was Smith-Rowe again that had an ignored penalty call, but Brighton carried on regardless and kept going.
It was a very tough day at the Amex, as predicted, but I would say I am very happy that we held on for a point after watching Brighton batter us in the pouring rain….
Unfortunately, Arsenal chose to play safe by making excessive long goal kicks, hence Aubameyang was dominated in the air by Brighton’s towering CBs
If Brighton had someone like Giroud, Antonio or Lukaku in their front line, they would’ve scored first. We still have a big confidence problem
As I said to you before he had to kick long because of Brighton’s high press. He did make a fabulous save late on that saved us though.
This is Arteta’s second full season. So we should’ve been able to build from the back, regardless of the opposition’s high pressing
I understood he wanted to play safe due to the weather and the field conditions, but nobody could win our long balls against Dunk and Duffy. Can’t wait until he gets his own CF
And look at the size of Dan Burn, gai, surely he should be in nba?! 😄
Probably our best performance of the season so far. Excellent away point at a top 4 side. Can’t fault the performance. After we beat both Palace and Villa at home we may go top 6. Trust the process. Lets get behind the team. COYG
You must be joking? We had no guts in playing from the back
Aubameyang struggled against Dunk and Duffy alone
Probably being sarcastic
Remember not so long ago, we would have lost a game like that. It shows some guts to get something from it tonight.
Correct comment fairfan!
Cucurella played like a God against average mid table team. Fair result
The referee was bit biased in our favour there
A good well earned point.
Yeah still same old
A point gained but dissapointing performance by some
on a another day we would have folded
Another clean sheet
Aubameyang was so poor tonight
One thing i dont understand, if GK has ro take long kick because of opponent pressing, why back four stays back ro receive the ball. Even if they receive the left back or right back passes long ultimately losing the ball. Net result zero. We deew because we didn’t challenge headers and first touches. Brighton played like Gods, made us look like arrcington stanley
Well that wasn’t surprising.
Getting bullied by Brighton, despite how glaring it is to see, folks who chose to stand firm on disregarding Xhaka will still tell you he brings nothing to the pitch.
Look how weak that midfield was, we couldn’t even string together a few passes and everything was just loosed with no one to control or instruct the team on the pitch.
Partey was trying to be everywhere and couldn’t do it alone.
Sambi, a good kid and with potential yeah, but he just couldn’t stamp his foot on the game and be doesn’t bring the dictating that Xhaka brings.
Love to see him take the chances coming up ahead though.
Xhaka kills our attack heh? Today we played sublime and direct football with him. More of that amazing quick football please. We definitely won’t miss him in the midfield, and we didn’t even miss him today.
Good game for Ramsdale, good game for the decent who despite conceded a couple of chances, kept the clean sheet.
Now Imagine how that midfield would’ve looked like if Bissouma played.
Xhaka is useless and brings nothing to the team eh?
On to the next one.
That save from Ramsdale saved our arses, just watched it again and wow how did he get to that!
I think the big difference today was Potter has got a direction for Brighton and a way of playing, he is getting more out of Brighton than is being put in. Arteta isnt getting anything extra out of Arsenal. Brighton totally outplayed us and we were lucky to get the draw. Tomiasu, White, Odergard and Auba a big let down. Auba should have been subbed before the hour when it was obvious it wasn’t working. The other 3 looked lost and we were a little like headless chickens today. Great point because it wasn’t reallly deserved.
Thought it’d be tough but sheesh! A poor 90 from us, one to forget!
Thought ESR played well though and Ramsdale saved us at the end but that’s your lot!
Fair play to Potter/Brighton..
Well done to the ladies – 4-0 👍
Smith-Rowe and Gabriel were our only stand outs. Horrible conditions but still disappointing in two areas for me – not brave to play out meant we constantly losing 50/50 balls. Secondly but related, Brighton won almost every 50/50. They wanted it more. They are a good team and will beat good teams at the Amex. No shame in a point.
We are very lucky to come back with the point.