Brighton v Arsenal Women highlights including a screamer from Caitlin Foord

Brighton v Arsenal Women highlights

Arsenal Women secured a crucial 3-0 victory against Brighton on Sunday, narrowing the gap in their pursuit of Chelsea and silverware this season. The match started with Brighton displaying high energy and physical play, but it was the Gunners taking an early lead with a goal from Stina Blackstenius in the 12th minute. Brighton then focused on tightening their defense, making it challenging for Arsenal to break through.

The second half saw Brighton becoming more threatening, but Arsenal maintained control. Around the 80th minute, Caitlin Foord capitalized on a Brighton mistake induced by Arsenal’s press, scoring a remarkable 30-yard shot to put Arsenal 2-0 ahead. In the dying minutes, a strong play by Russo and precise teamwork led to Frida Maanum calmly slotting the ball into the net, sealing a 3-0 victory for Arsenal.

This crucial win not only showcased Arsenal’s resilience but also kept the gap with Chelsea minimal, positioning them well in their pursuit of success this season.

Michelle Maxwell

