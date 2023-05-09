Brighton v Arsenal Women Team News and Preview: Another tough game for depleted Gunners

WSL Match Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal Women by Michelle

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Arsenal Women will be returning to Women’s Super League with a match against Brighton & Hove Albion Women, who are currently in 9th place, at Broadfield Stadium. The game starts at 19:30 UK, and limited tickets for the event can still be purchased here. Alternatively, the match can be watched live on Sky Sports. Build-up coverage begins at 6:30pm on Sky Sports Football.

This match should have originally been played on 21st January 2023, but it was postponed at the last minute due to a frozen pitch. The two teams previously faced each other in their first Women’s Super League match of the season in September 2022, with Arsenal Women winning 4-0 at Meadow Park. You can view the highlights of that game below:

Brighton appointed new head coach American Melissa Philips only a month ago, in early April 2023, when the 35 year old took over from interim coach Amy Merricks.

Arsenal Women Team News

Unavailable defenders: vice-captain Leah Williamson (ACL), Laura Wienroither (ACL). Steph Catley is a question mark as she had to be substituted during Arsenal’s game against Leicester on Sunday.

Unavailable midfielders: Captain Kim Little (knee injury)

Unavailable forwards: Beth Mead (ACL), Vivianne Miedema (ACL), Caitlin Foord (hamstring injury), Lina Hurtig (foot injury). Stina Blackstenius is a question mark as she had to be substituted in Arsenal’s last 2 games (against Wolfsburg & Leicester) with a quad injury.

Brighton have lost all nine of their WSL matches against Arsenal, scoring two goals and conceding 32.

Arsenal have won all four of their away WSL fixtures against Brighton, keeping a clean sheet in every victory.

Brighton have managed to lift themselves clear of the WSL relegation zone, 5 points ahead of bottom-placed Reading. Brighton also reached the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup – and made if a very difficult 3-2 win for Man United, who went through to the Final. Brighton have achieved some great results recently, under new head coach Melissa Philips, recording a 3-2 win over Everton and a 1-0 win over West Ham. Make no mistake – this team will be hoping to take something from our injury-ridden Gunners for sure..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….