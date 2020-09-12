Brighton want to hijack Arsenal star’s move to Premier League rival

Mail Online claims that Brighton is making a late effort to hijack Aston Villa’s move for Arsenal goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinean keeper has been Arsenal’s stand-in number one before the return of Bernd Leno from injury.

He expected to remain the club’s first choice, but the report claims that Mikel Arteta has decided that Leno will return as the club’s number one despite starting Martinez in the Community Shield game against Liverpool.

The 28-year-old goalie has now asked to leave and Arsenal is prepared to sell him to Aston Villa.

The Villans have made an offer of around £15m plus £4.5m in add ons according to the report, but Brighton is also looking to sign him and they have made a late bid to hijack the transfer.

With Tom Heaton still out injured, Martinez will likely be Aston Villa’s first choice and he has been guaranteed minutes at Villa Park.

However, Brighton hasn’t guaranteed him that and it might see them miss out on signing him to Villa.

Arsenal will now have to look for a new goalkeeper to serve as second choice behind Leno, Brentford’s David Raya has reportedly been targeted.