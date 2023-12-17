“Brighton were well beaten.” Clinton Morrison reacts to Arsenal victory

Arsenal delivered a remarkable performance in their 2-0 victory against Brighton this afternoon, and former football turned pundit Clinton Morrison believes it was a superb win. Facing the Seagulls, who have proven to be a formidable opponent for big English teams, Arsenal had lost three consecutive home games to them before this match.

Despite the challenging record, some Arsenal supporters were concerned about how their team would perform in the game. However, the Gunners had their eyes set on the top of the Premier League table knowing that a win would give them that.

Arsenal demonstrated their determination from the start, dominating the fixture and showcasing why they should be taken seriously in the Premier League title race. The convincing 2-0 victory sent a strong message about their aspirations and capability to compete at the highest level in the league.

After the game, Morrison said on the BBC:

“Brighton were well beaten. They’ve qualified for Europe so it’s been a long week for them but I think Arsenal were fantastic.

“Arsenal aren’t at their top of their game but they’re winning football matches and that’s the sign of champions.

“If they can keep this up, then they can push Liverpool and Manchester City to the end. It’s going to be close.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We dominated this game from the beginning and showed why we are one of the top clubs in the land.

Our players showed they are ready to win the league, and performances like this fill us with confidence.

