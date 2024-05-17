Brighton’s danger women for Gunners to manage on WSL Final Day

Arsenal Women are getting set for their last game of the 2023/24 season, as we welcome Brighton to Meadow Park in what should be an emotional occasion for all going. With Miedema, D’Angelo & Marckese set to leave the club in the summer, fans will be out in full force to see all off. Our title hopes are over but our women will want to finish their season off strong and with 3 points at home, but Brighton will be the same and will do everything they can to pinch a result. Here’s who I think are Brighton’s danger women to watch out for.

Brighton have had somewhat of a rocky season, with a lot of ups and downs, currently sitting 9th on the table and probably haven’t done as well as they would have wanted, but they have had some good moments this season and will be looking to pinch a result off our Gunners on the weekend. Brighton’s main danger woman is Elisabeth Terland, scoring 13 goals and 1 assist in the WSL this season, she’s been their top scorer and probably best player. She knows how to find the back of the net, using her strength to get past defenders, and will always press the keeper and backline, so our defence need to stay focused and cut her supply off if we want a clean sheet.

Next up, 21-year-old Katie Robinson, the young winger has looked very good this season and, for a player her age, she’s managed to step up and have a really good season personally. She works hard and presses defences high and hard, she’s got a lot of pace to her and likes to cut inside to take a shot from the wing. Linking up well with Terland, they’ve looked dangerous when playing together all season. She can be a handful and we will need to watch her carefully as she’s known to slip through defences.

And finally, in defence, Maria Thorisdottir, the Norwegian has had a decent break out season with Brighton, after moving from Manchester United, and although it took a little while to find her feet at the back, she’s been Brighton’s most solid and consistent defender all season, picking up 2 assists and has built up a good partnership with Bergsvand at centre back. She’s very strong and will use her strength to try push Arsenal off the ball and move the ball forward, cutting between the lines and breaking through attacks.

Hopefully we can walk away with all three points as we kiss another season goodbye. This season feels like it’s gone really fast, and it will be sad to see it end, but we look onto next season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

