Brilliant Arsenal knock out Real Madrid in style with 2-1 win

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu this evening, completing a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over the Spanish giants and sealing a place in the Champions League semi-finals.
Gunners fans had been dreaming of a night reminiscent of their last visit to Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie, when Thierry Henry scored the only goal to secure a famous win.
In the Spanish capital, there was a belief that if Liverpool could overturn a three-goal deficit against Barcelona in 2019, Madrid could do the same against Arsenal. That belief fuelled a frenetic start, with the hosts pushing hard for an early breakthrough. However, the Gunners remained largely unshaken.
The confident visitors had the perfect opportunity to open the scoring early, but Bukayo Saka’s tame penalty was comfortably saved by Thibaut Courtois. That miss appeared to energise Madrid, who then had a penalty awarded to them, only for VAR to overturn the decision moments later.
Arsenal may have looked overly assured for a side only recently returning to the Champions League, but with a 3-0 cushion from the first leg, their self-belief was understandable.
For much of the first half, it was Arsenal who looked like the team chasing the win. Their persistence paid off shortly after the interval, when Saka made amends for his earlier miss by calmly slotting home the opening goal.
Madrid responded almost immediately, capitalising on a rare error from William Saliba that allowed Vinícius Júnior to equalise and give the home fans renewed hope.
Despite the setback, Arsenal’s composure remained intact. They continued to dominate key phases of play and created more chances than many had anticipated, especially against the most decorated side in the tournament’s history.
Their bravery was ultimately rewarded when Gabriel Martinelli fired home the winner, silencing the Bernabéu and confirming Arsenal’s progression.
The Gunners showed little fear in a venue that has seen countless comebacks and European triumphs, and for that, they were justly rewarded.
OMG
I’m soooooooooo happy
I’m over the moon
I almost cried tears of happiness
Not only did we win at home
We won in Madrid
Semi-Finals here we come
COYG
me too! I was so nervous and the clock seemed to be going so slowly. I have lost my voice from screaming and the pets are terrified! COYG
I can’t stop smiling. I won’t stop smiling. Overjoyed!!!
Damn. That’s the record gone.
Real Ma-bloody-drid have scored against Arsenal now. After all these decades of never conceding against that lot 🙁
C’mon lads, what were you thinking? The club’s history, ruined! Ruined I tell you!
Irony on a winning night 👍👍
Who the f are you?
I want to believe it is sacarsm.
What a performance. Seasons over we have no chance they said! We won both legs, my word and domianted them 5-1! Missed a pen and gave them a free goal too. Nearly every player deserves praise but I wanted to shout out Jakob Kiwior. When we couldn’t move him on in the summer I said at least we have the best 8th choice defender in the league, with the emergence of Skelly he went down to 9th. He’s come in against Real Madrid over 2 legs and done the job. Let’s be honest we basically kept two clean sheets because that Saliba mistake was a freak moment. Enjoy your night gooners! Bring on PSG!
He really deserves the spotlight!
I thought we would see Haram football from Arteta Bin Laden.
Overall great performance over a weak Madrid side with Partey collecting a stupid yellow being the only dent. Give him a contract ASAP
Rice MOTM by far
It’s not a weak Madrid stop this nonsense. They are 2nd in La liga 4 points of Barca with 7 games still to play they could still win it. They lost Kroos (35) and added Mbappe from the CL winning team last year. They had better season last year yes but they are not bad.
Okay, Okay
Let’s enjoy the win
Can anyone tell me how Rudiger was still on the pitch? That’s every single match he tries to injure players. He gets away with it most of the times. That foot on Skelly was on purpose.
Madrid were what Arsenal have been accused of regularly – toothless in the face of an organised Arsenal team in a highly charged away game
Magnificent performances with Rice doubling up on his MOTM from a week ago
The Rice post match interview was fulsome in his praise of Arteta and the whole Arsenal team – players and management alike
Brilliant
Excellent tactics from Arteta, the coaches and the players. Great solo goal from one of the most talented and skilled LWs in the world, Martinelli
Reaching UCL semifinal is already an achievement for Arsenal this season, because of the bad injuries
I’m sure we can defeat PSG, because they’d likely be as open as the Madrid’s finest
Declan Rice might have produced the best European performance I have seen from an Arsenal player
Our defense was really great apart the error from Saliba. Rice the best midfielder in the world currently, Merino has been a revelation 2 wonderful assists tonight. Partey stupid yellow but was excellent again. Both Saka and Martineli are getting back to their best, they’ve really improved our attack. Odegard no comment
I’m buzzing right now.
The only down side now is Partey missing the first leg at home against PSG.
Can someone explain this? Whenever partey gets the ball the opponents slow down and he gets the ball into acres of space either to safety or for an attack.
He plays such simple and intelligent football I am left mesmerised everytime.
But this stupid guy got a yellow card for no reason. Now who tf replaces him against psg. Man
MAGNIFICENT……………
Congratulations everyone of you Gooners wherever you are! What was that void word Bellingham heard million times this week? Not for the Gunners! Well done Arteta and his boys! You made us so proud! Destination Munich!
The positive. Tactics spot on in both games, Rice, off the planet!!!!!! Kiwior did well, two assists from Merino and MLS (class) never let us down, in fact 100% the opposite. Look Real are not the scary dogs, people making them out to be but they have great players, just not a great team. The minus, Odergaard was very poor and Partey🤬 what an absolute idiot. Saliba doesn’t usually make stupid errors but it isn’t the first time this season, a bit lapsidasical. Well done all for a fantastic quarters win. And no silly, slowing the game down and silly back passes when a ball can be played forwards, we looked forwards and tried to win.