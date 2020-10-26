Brilliant Arteta decision should be congratulated but he is instead called a liar – opinion

One bad game and all of a sudden short memory syndrome takes over and the usual shrieks for Mesut Ozil to return to the team come flooding out.

Listening to some football fans making ridiculous claims like Ozil is our best creator and he would have done this and that against Leicester City shows how fickle some football fans really are.

Let’s put that to bed, Ozil is past it, he has done nothing for Arsenal in two years, he is no longer Premier League quality, nevermind Arsenal quality and Mikel Arteta has far better options available to him.

Last season in the Premier League the golden boy created two goals and scored one from 18 games, even Sead Kolasinac did better than that and he at least tries to help out in defence.

But the Ozil saga has been done to death, his supporters will never ever see any wrong in him no matter what he does, or as is usually the case, what he does not do. There is no point debating his worth any more.

Even his constant trolling of the club and undermining of Mikel Arteta does not bother me that much but calling Mikel Arteta a liar does.

Make no mistake, that is what Ozils supporters have done, they may not have used the word liar but that is exactly what they mean.

The Spaniard made it clear why he left Ozil out, it was for footballing reasons, anyone that is saying the opposite is, without any doubts, calling our manager an outright liar.

Of course it was for footballing reason, only the blind would fail to see that, want to see uselessness on the pitch, watch any Arsenal game over the last couple of years and it is there for anyone to see if they really want to of course.

But when it gets to a stage that fans of a player become so obsessed with him that they turn against their own manager who has done a remarkable job in such a short period of time then the harmony and stability of the club is endangered, particularly on the field of play.

Arteta made a fantastic decision to leave a poor player out of his squad, regardless of his “popularity” because he put the club first.

Such a shame that not all Arsenal “fans” cannot do the same.

I believe Arteta and if I did not I would have the courage to say so directly, I am sure all genuine Arsenal fans feel exactly the same.