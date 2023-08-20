Brilliant news – Beth Mead expects to be fit for the Arsenal Women’s new title race

At the start of the WSL 2023–24 season, Jonas Eidevall’s attack force for the Arsenal Women will be unmatched. Chloe Lacasse (who’s proven what a fantastic forward in Europe she can be when featuring in the Portuguese League), Alessia Russo (England’s next great striking force), Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe, and Lina Hurtig will all be raring to go and cause mayhem to opposing defenders.

Besides the forwards mentioned above, Vivienne Miedema and Beth Mead, who missed a huge chunk of last season through an ACL injury, are also expected to be back fit come the start of next season.

And Arsenal’s super striker, Beth Mead, who has 61 goals in 166 apps for the Arsenal Women, has just dropped some fantastic news about her return to fitness. The Euro-winning striker has revealed that she will be fit and ready to go come the start of next season.

“I’m almost there,” the 28-year-old told talkSPORT when asked how her recovery was going. “I’m eight-and-a-half months into a nine-month rehab, so it’s been a long one.

“It’s been tough, but fingers crossed, I should be ready for the start of the season and ready to go.”

“That’s the plan, so fingers crossed it goes to plan.”

Jonas Eidevall will be looking to end Arsenal’s five-year league drought, and in his quest to do so, he can’t complain about his attack, can he?

Michelle Maxwell

