Brilliant Highlights from Newcastle v Arsenal as Gunners cement 2nd place

With all Arsenal fans expecting a difficult day up in the North-East, they were not disappointed, but the Gunners had to fight tooth and nail and fully deserved to come away with a precious three points that left us clear of our rivals back in third with just three games remaining.

The first goal from Martin Odegaard was a beatifully-place cracker into the bottom corner out of pope’s reach, and the second was due to the brilliance of Martinelli who waltzed through the Toon defenders to smash the ball into the box and practically forcing the own goal. Brilliant game. Brilliant result….

If you weren’t lucky enough to see the game live, here is Arsenal’s official highlights….

And here is Newcastle’s EXTENDED version. 10 minutes of action-packed football!

  1. See how brilliant Tierney was in intercepting the ball and the subsequent buildup of Martinelli’s goal to wramp up the 2-0 win against Newcastle.

    If Arsenal finally fail to dethron City, it was MA’s failure in acknowledging the defense ability as a LEFT BACK. That cost us 6 valuable points in 3 games!!!!

