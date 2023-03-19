“Brilliant movement” Arsenal man earns praise for the way his goal was crafted

Former West Ham star Danny Gabbidon has praised Granit Xhaka after the midfielder scored one of the goals in Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace today.

As Mikel Arteta’s side looks to win the Premier League, the midfielder has become one of the goal outlets for Arsenal this season.

Xhaka is one of the leading players at the club and does it on the field even without the armband.

His goal was well crafted, thanks to his positional sense and he deserves it, with Gabbidon saying on The BBC:

“It’s a tight on initially with the offside so it will be checked but Xhaka starts the move and finishes it. He gets the other side of Tomkins.

“Brilliant movement, just positioning of Xhaka, he is almost like a centre forward. He doesn’t stand still and he continues his run and gets a bit of luck with the finish.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka is one of our key players and the midfielder deserves how fond of him the fans have become.

He almost left the Emirates in 2020 and will be happy he finally decided to stay, as he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

We need goals from everywhere in the team and he is delivering his bit from midfield as we aim to earn as many wins as possible.