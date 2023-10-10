“Brilliant performance” Alan Shearer names Arsenal man in team of the week

Alan Shearer has recognised Arsenal defender William Saliba’s exceptional performance by including him in his Premier League Team of the Week. Shearer commended Saliba as a “commanding” presence on the pitch.

Saliba’s standout display in Arsenal’s match against Manchester City, where he effectively contained the threat of Erling Haaland, captured Shearer’s attention. Saliba’s strong defensive performance played a crucial role in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over City.

It’s worth noting that Mikel Arteta’s team has consistently performed well with Saliba in the lineup, and his absence due to injury last season was mentioned as a contributing factor that hindered Arsenal’s quest to win the Premier League.

After naming the defender in his team of the week, among other players, Shearer added on the Premier League website:

“Brilliant performance. A commanding presence at the back as he kept Haaland and co quiet.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is a world-class player and one of the best pieces of business we have done in recent months was to tie him down to a new contract.

The defender will undoubtedly win some trophies with us sooner than later and we will achieve success because we kept him in our group.

