Piers Morgan has responded to the news of Martin Odegaard’s new five-year contract with Arsenal. The midfielder is said to become the highest earner at the club, a decision that has brought immense joy to the Gunners’ fanbase.

Odegaard’s impact since his arrival at the Emirates has been nothing short of remarkable, earning him the captain’s armband. Last season, he had his best-ever scoring campaign, and he has established himself as a vital player for Arsenal in every match.

His exceptional leadership, both on and off the pitch, has continued into the current season, and as a result, Arsenal has rewarded him with a well-deserved new contract.

After news broke that he had penned a new deal, Piers Morgan tweeted:

“BREAKING: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard signs new 5-year contract. Great news about a brilliant player and leader.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard deserves his new deal as one of the most important players in our squad.

As we enter a new era, he is a player we can trust to help bring success back to the Emirates and the new deal will show him how much we value him.

We have a chance to win four trophies this season, and hopefully, Odegaard can inspire his teammates to get their hands on at least one.

