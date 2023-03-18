Brilliant video from Balogun on loan at Reims – “I’m showing the world what I can do”

Folarin Balogun has always been prolific at all levels for Arsenal since he joined as a schoolboy, and he has always been tipped to do the same at senior level, just as Eddie Nketiah did when he came through the Academy.

The difference is that Eddie went to Leeds in Championship and didn’t really even break into the first team, whereas Balogun decided to throw himself in at the deep end and went to a new club (Reims) and a country where he didn’t speak the language (France) , but he has been a revelation and settled in like an old pro.

He has helped one of the relegation favourites to reach the top half of Ligue I and is scoring goals for fun.

Watch this excellent video of his time so far at Reims including a bit of commentary from his trainer.

I have a feeling that Balogun will come back to Arsenal next summer and take the Premier League by storm!

