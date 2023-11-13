Brilliant Video Highlights – Arsenal hit Leicester City Women for six in second half bonanza

Highlights – Arsenal destroy Leicester City Women

In a remarkable turnaround, Arsenal stormed back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to dominate Leicester City 6-2 at King Power Stadium, securing the second spot in the Women’s Super League. Leicester’s Sam Tierney and Janice Cayman initially put the hosts ahead, but Arsenal’s second-half resurgence saw a dramatic shift in fortunes. Four goals in a span of 12 minutes solidified Arsenal’s comeback, displaying a stunning performance.

Leicester’s Tierney scored the club’s first-ever league goal against Arsenal, only to witness a remarkable turn of events. Arsenal’s victory included hitting the woodwork three times in the second half, showcasing their offensive prowess. Substitutes, including Hurtig, played pivotal roles, with one of her headers striking the bar and a tight-angle shot hitting the post. Beth Mead also came close, redirecting a cross against the base of the post in injury time.

With this win, Jonas Eidevall’s squad has secured five consecutive victories across all competitions and currently trails WSL leaders Chelsea by three points.

Michelle Maxwell

