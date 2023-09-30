“Bring on City” Piers Morgan echoes what most Arsenal fans are thinking

This afternoon, Arsenal secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, while at the same time, Manchester City suffered a loss to Wolves, setting the stage for an epic clash next Sunday.

Arsenal’s performance against Bournemouth was nothing short of outstanding, and it didn’t take long for Piers Morgan to express his excitement and confidently anticipate the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Utterly commanding performance.. bring on City next Sunday. 👊👊 https://t.co/D1zzl9H7zm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 30, 2023

Last week, there was much discussion and even some excessive pessimism following the draw with Spurs. However, those who were feeling down and pessimistic then are surely in higher spirits today. There’s no denying it now – the title challenge is very much alive, just as many believed it to be from the start.

While it’s possible for Liverpool or Tottenham to surpass Arsenal in the standings today, at this moment, the two teams that dominated the Premier League last season find themselves in first and second place.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The performance by the team today was truly impressive, and Piers Morgan’s enthusiasm is entirely justified in looking forward to the clash with City. Why not indeed? Arsenal is currently in fantastic form, remaining unbeaten, and it’s clear that City has felt the absence of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.

Pep Guardiola’s side appears vulnerable, and the team should approach the upcoming game with a great deal of confidence.