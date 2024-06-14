“Bring on next season!” Laura Wienroither & Emily Fox offer impressive depth for Arsenal Women

Laura Wienroither recently committed her future to Arsenal Women, signing a new deal. The Austrian fullback was sidelined for the majority of last season due to an ACL injury sustained in May 2023, and she only returned in the final few weeks of the season to make four cameo appearances.

However, Gunner Women’s decision-makers still believe she has what it takes to battle winter recruit Emily Fox for a berth at right back. It’s encouraging to see that Arsenal have now secured the right-back position with quality for years to come. Much has been said, but how have Gunners reacted to the news of the 25-year-old signing a new contract?

On Instagram, Wienroither admitted to committing her future to Arsenal: “Home isn’t just a house; it’s a place where you feel part of something. I’m thrilled to be staying at my home, Arsenal. To everyone that has made my time here so special, the players, the staff, the fans, and the community, thank you. Bring on next season!”

Beth Mead responded: Wahoo Proud of you Lala (with a love emoji)

Victoria Pelova responded: Proud

Laia Codina responded: (love emoji) yees

Vivianne Miedema responded: Yey (with a love emoji).

Teyah Goldie responded: Here she issss

It’s fantastic to watch Wienroither express her excitement at committing her future to Arsenal; she considers it home, demonstrating how close the Arsenal squad are.

Wienroither’s new contract adds to Arsenal’s strength at right back, where she and January recruit Emily Fox offer impressive depth. The hope is that one does not succeed in overthrowing the other. Because if we keep both players satisfied, they might be Arsenal’s right backs for the next 3–5 years.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal’s back-line?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….