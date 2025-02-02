“Bring the energy,” Arteta sends a message to Arsenal fans for Man City game

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal fans to “bring the energy” to the Emirates Stadium today as his team prepares for a crucial clash against Manchester City.

In recent seasons, the Gunners have emerged as City’s primary challengers for the Premier League title, and last season, they remained unbeaten against the reigning champions in league encounters. This included a hard-fought victory at the Emirates and a near-win at the Etihad in the reverse fixture.

As Arteta’s men gear up for this pivotal match, they are fully aware that they must deliver an outstanding performance to overcome Pep Guardiola’s side. City endured a rough patch towards the end of 2024 but found their rhythm in January, positioning themselves well for a strong run in the second half of the season. Given their resurgence, they will arrive at the Emirates determined to secure all three points.

For Arsenal, this fixture represents a vital moment in their title challenge. Any slip-up could prove costly, particularly with Liverpool leading the race at the top of the table. Arteta knows his team will need every possible advantage, including the unwavering support of the home crowd, to emerge victorious.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta urged Arsenal fans to create an electrifying atmosphere at the Emirates. He told Arsenal Media:

“With 11 men and 60,000 on every ball, right behind us pushing. Bring the energy, that’s what we want.”

The Spaniard understands the significance of home support and how it can influence the intensity and momentum of such a high-stakes encounter. The Emirates faithful have played a crucial role in Arsenal’s resurgence in recent seasons, and their vocal backing could once again be decisive against one of the toughest opponents in world football.

Today is an important day in Arsenal’s campaign, and the Gunners will need their supporters to be at their loudest and most passionate. If they can match the energy Arteta is demanding, Arsenal may well take another huge step forward in their bid for Premier League glory.