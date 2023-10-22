Bristol City v Arsenal Women – Here’s my predicted line-up – What’s yours?

My predicted Arsenal Women line up for vs Bristol City away

Our Arsenal women look to face off against Bristol City in our second away game of the season. After a great win in extra time last weekend against Aston Villa, our women will look to continue their good form and hopefully get all three points against Bristol City who currently sit bottom of the table without a win.

In goal, I think Zinsberger performed really well against Aston Villa, she brought a lot of calmness to the backline and looked a lot more confident that D’Angelo did against Manchester United and the back line seem to be able to read her play a bit better that D’Angelo. Eidevall has said that the goalkeeper position is available for whoever performs the best so we could see D’Angelo but I’d expect Eidevall to stay with Zinsberger after last weekend’s performance.

In defence I’d go with a back three, Bristol City have had a tough season so far, coming off a 5-0 thumping from Manchester City, so we should be able to push a defender higher to make our attack a bit stronger. With Steph Catley at left-back, Lotte Wubben-Moy at centre-back and Amanda Ilestedt at right-back. Wubben-Moy brings a lot of experience into the Arsenal Women’s backline and with Catley and Ilestedt on her flanks pushing us up the pitch.

In the midfield I’d go for, Katie McCabe at LM, Lia Walti and Kim Little in the middle and Noelle Maritz on the right of midfield. Both McCabe and Maritz are capable of dropping back into defence into a back four if we need to and both have a great ability to push the ball forward. Little, is constantly creating chances and winning the ball back in the middle of the pitch and bringing the ball forward, creating little passes and crosses that in turn create more chances for our Arsenal Women.

In attack I’d go for a front three of Caitlin Foord on the LW, Alessia Russo at CF and Frida Maanum on the RW. Foord brings a lot of energy down the left wing and seems to be where more of our crosses and chances are created, linking up well with Alessia Russo since she arrived, both look very dangerous together in the front line. Maanum, normally I’d say her best position would be in the midfield but I think she will gives us a bit of calmness in attack and she’s known for scoring the odd rocket, and Arsenal Women’s fan will be hoping for a bit of brilliance from our Norwegian.

In a 3-4-3 formation

Foord – Russo – Mannum

McCabe – Walti – Little – Martiz

Catley – Wubben-Moy – Ilestedt

Zinsberger

What’s your thoughts and your predicted line-up Gooners?

Daisy Mae

