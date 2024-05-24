Brobbey is more likely to join Arsenal now that Newcastle have revealed Isak’s asking price

Alexander Isak emerged as Arsenal’s top-choice striker earlier this week. However, it also emerged that the Gunners are not eager to engage in a transfer saga for the Newcastle striker. And that they would look at other options if this deal fails to materialize. Ajax’s resurgent forward, Brian Brobbey, emerged as a potential transfer alternative for the Swede.

Without mentioning specific figures (the millions to be splashed), Football Insider suggests that the Dutch forward may end up at Arsenal, as he is a realistic and cost-effective option this summer. They think that with Ajax not playing Champions League football, it might be easier to convince him to join them, even though he’s committed to the Dutch club until 2027.

This season, the 22-year-old has been really impressive, even if Ajax have struggled. He was available for 43 games for the Dutch giants, starting an impressive 41 of them. During these matches, he scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists.

One may argue that maybe he’ll need some time to adjust to the PL, but there’s no need to, as he’s going to share the attacking responsibilities with Kai Havertz.

Isak is definitely one of the finest strikers the Premier League has to offer; there is no doubt about it. However, he does come with a hefty price tag. If you ask me, I don’t believe Arsenal will shell out £200 million, as Newcastle are reportedly asking for him.

